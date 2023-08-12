Interview: Turkish Wushu athlete speaking Chinese becomes celebrity in Chengdu FISU Games

Xinhua) 14:28, August 12, 2023

ISTANBUL, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Turkish Wushu athlete speaking Chinese while answering questions from the media at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China went viral on social media.

Nusret Kayhan Altunkaya, 24, told Xinhua in an online interview that he became a celebrity after his video was posted on several social media accounts in China.

"The media officers in the Universiade Village were filming videos as we walked around, and someone asked me a question in English. Then we had a Chinese conversation," Altunkaya recalled that day. "Then they edited the video and shared it."

"When I went out the next day, everyone who saw me wanted to take pictures with me and asked for my autograph. I was surprised."

Altunkaya later learned that the video of him speaking in Chinese had been seen by over 20 million people on social media accounts.

"The video was seen by about 20 or 30 million people on different social media platforms, 3 million on one media, 5 million on another, and many on different accounts, and everyone knew me," the athlete said.

After the Games, Altunkaya wanted to visit different cities in China. During a train journey, a passenger approached him and said, "I know you and watched your video; you are a Turkish athlete."

Speaking of the Chinese people, Altunkaya said they are very friendly and sincere.

"When I speak Chinese, it always attracts attention. But this is the first time I have seen such tremendous interest. I was thrilled, to be honest," he said. "I have numerous memories in my life. I'll never forget this one."

Altunkaya spent four years to practice Wushu along with Chinese athletes in China from 2016 to 2020, and now he can speak Chinese fluently.

Returning to China for the Games, seeing his Chinese friends again, and tasting his favorite Chinese food again made him very happy. "The Games were really important for my career. It was in such a special place," he said.

Showing a bronze medal he received in Wushu in the sporting event, Altunkaya said, "You could call it a piece of metal. But this one carries so much labor, so many experiences, bitter and sweet memories."

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)