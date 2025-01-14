Chinese delegation attends welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025
Members of Chinese delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Members of Chinese delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Members of China's Hong Kong delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Chinese curling player Pei Junhang speaks to the press during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Members of Chinese delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Members of the Chinese curling team pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
