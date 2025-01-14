Chinese delegation attends welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025

Xinhua) 08:59, January 14, 2025

Members of Chinese delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Members of China's Hong Kong delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Chinese curling player Pei Junhang speaks to the press during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Members of Chinese delegation pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Members of the Chinese curling team pose for photos during the welcoming ceremony at FISU Games Village of Torino 2025 in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

