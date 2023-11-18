Eder elected as new FISU president

Xinhua) 20:59, November 18, 2023

GENEVA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Acting president Leonz Eder was elected as the new president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at the 38th FISU General Assembly here on Saturday.

Eder, who had served as the acting president since 2021, will serve his term as president until 2027.

During the bilingual meeting, the representatives listened to the reports from the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter Games and Chengdu 2021 Games and discussed the reports from FISU departments for the past two years.

Presentations were also made by the organizing committees of the Torino 2025 Winter Games, Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Games, and Chungcheong 2027 Winter Games at the meeting.

Additionally, the Programme of Activities for the Ensuing Period (2023-2027) was approved.

