2025 Winter Universiade opens in Turin

Italian musician Giovanni Allevi performs during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU World Winter University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

The Turin 2025 Winter Universiade marks a historic milestone with its debut inclusion of para student-athletes and new sports like ski mountaineering, showing innovation and inclusivity in a spectacular return to its birthplace.

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The World Winter University Games have returned to Turin for the first time since 2007, as the 2025 Winter Universiade officially launched on Monday at the birthplace of the Universiade.

The 2025 Universiade is set to break new ground as it welcomes para student-athletes competing in Alpine and cross-country skiing for the first time in the event's history.

Ski mountaineering is making its debut at the Universiade, while ski orienteering returns after its last appearance in 2019. Notably, ski orienteering is also scheduled to feature in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Members of Chinese delegation arrive for the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Throughout the eleven-day tournament from January 13 to 23, a total of 1,655 athletes from 54 countries and regions will compete in 11 sports, including Alpine skiing, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski orienteering, ice hockey, ski mountaineering, figure skating, short-track speed skating, and curling.

This event marks not only a homecoming for the FISU Games in Turin but also underscores Italy's rich history with the Universiade. The country has hosted the Winter Universiade seven times and the Summer Universiade five times. Turin itself was also the venue for the 2006 Winter Olympic Games.

Former Italian football player Giorgio Chiellini holds the torch during the opening ceremony of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The opening ceremony, held at the Inalpi Arena on Monday, was a dazzling spectacle featuring artistic performances, acrobatics, and dance. A high-tech "Lighting of the Torch" ceremony stole the show, as a drone was illuminated by an electronic torch and flew out of the stadium. The drone lit the brazier in Piazza Castello, representing change and hope for the future.

Competition begins Tuesday, with the men's 15km individual biathlon event set to award the Universiade's first gold medal.

