Bangladesh announces days of countrywide gas supply halt again

Xinhua) 10:58, January 10, 2025

DHAKA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- State-owned Petrobangla (Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation) has announced a countrywide disruption in natural gas supplies to its customers for three days as of Jan. 10.

Petrobangla made the announcement in a press release on Thursday, saying one of the two liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification units in Bangladesh will be under maintenance for 72 hours from Friday.

"Because of this, LNG supply will be suspended for a total of 72 hours from the FSRU from Friday 12:00 p.m. (local time) to Monday 12:00 p.m. (local time)," it said.

During this period, it said another FSRU will continue to supply around 550-560 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of gas.

Against this backdrop, authorities said low gas pressure will prevail in many areas of Bangladesh as the country's current gas supply of around 2,700 MMcf/d will reduce to 2,500 MMcf/d during the maintenance.

The same FSRU had earlier been under maintenance for days from Jan. 1 to 4, which previously also resulted in a severe gas supply crisis across the country.

