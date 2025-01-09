Intense cold wave conditions grips again most parts of Bangladesh

Xinhua) 13:33, January 09, 2025

DHAKA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Intense cold wave conditions gripped again most parts of Bangladesh.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a severe temperature drop occurred in most parts of Bangladesh, starting at 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The BMD noted that cold feelings may intensify during the day due to dense fog.

On Wednesday, the country's Jashore district, some 164 km from the capital city Dhaka, recorded the country's lowest temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

In Dhaka, the minimum temperature was 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Over the past few days, the temperature in Dhaka has been rising by 1 to 2 degrees daily, reducing the feeling of cold during the day.

The sky over the capital and most parts of the country remained cloudy since Wednesday morning, while cars and buses are running by switching on headlights in the daytime on many Dhaka streets.

The BMD also warned that dense fog could temporarily disrupt air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication.

Sunlight is reportedly completely absent in the country's northern districts due to dense fog, which causes sickness to rampant among poor floating people.

According to local media, as many as 63 people have so far died in Bangladesh from cold-related diseases since Nov. 1, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)