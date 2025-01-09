Home>>
No casualties reported in Qinghai 5.5-magnitude quake
(Xinhua) 09:12, January 09, 2025
XINING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Madoi County in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), local sources said.
Dechok, a resident, told Xinhua that a slight tremor was felt in the county seat. So far, the county has reported no casualties or property damage.
The epicenter was monitored at 34.79 degrees north latitude and 97.51 degrees east longitude with a depth of 14 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- First hot meal after Xizang earthquake
- 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Qinghai
- Chinese airlines scramble to fly medics and essential supplies to earthquake-stricken area in Southwest China’s Xizang region
- Braving cold, quake rescuers race against time on world's highest plateau
- Rescue and relief efforts in full swing after 6.8-magnitude quake hit Xizang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.