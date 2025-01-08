China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Indian cypermethrin

Xinhua) 09:41, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to implement temporary anti-dumping measures on imported cypermethrin originating in India, starting Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary ruling based on the findings of an anti-dumping investigation, imports of cypermethrin from India involved dumping and caused substantial damage to the domestic cypermethrin industry.

Importers are required to place deposits with the Chinese customs when importing products under investigation, based on dumping margins of between 50 and 170 percent, according to the statement.

Cypermethrin is primarily used in the agriculture sector to produce insecticides for pest control in cotton, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, corn and flowers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)