China cites case complexity for extending anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

Xinhua) 10:08, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that the anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union (EU) has been extended due to the complexity of the case and a request from the EU side.

The EU exporters have submitted a price commitment application, and China's domestic brandy industry has appealed for legal protection, said the ministry's spokesperson, He Yongqian, at a press conference.

The ministry initiated the investigation on Jan. 5 this year following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The Chinese investigatory authorities have conducted the investigation strictly in line with China's relevant laws and regulations as well as World Trade Organization rules, said He.

A preliminary assessment showed that the imported brandy from the EU is being dumped, and the domestic brandy industry faces a substantial threat.

