China renews anti-dumping duties on imported ethanolamines
(Xinhua) 09:10, October 30, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday announced its decision to renew anti-dumping duties on ethanolamines imported from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
The duties were initially introduced in 2018 for a period of five years as such imports had caused substantial damage to China's domestic industry.
Following the end of the term last year, the MOC launched investigations to review the anti-dumping at the request of the domestic industry.
The MOC said in a ruling that if the duties were terminated, the dumping practice and related damage would likely continue or reoccur.
The duties will be levied for another five years starting Wednesday.
