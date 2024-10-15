China continues to impose anti-dumping duties on U.S., Japanese hydriodic acid

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday announced its decision to continue to impose anti-dumping duties on hydriodic acid originating in the United States and Japan.

China introduced the duties on Oct. 16, 2018 for a period of five years as such imports had caused substantial damage to its domestic industry. Following the end of the term last year, the MOC launched investigations to review the anti-dumping at the request of the domestic industry.

The MOC said in a ruling that if the duties are terminated, the dumping practice and related damage will likely continue or reoccur.

The duties will be levied for another five years starting Wednesday, with a tax rate of 123.4 percent for U.S. companies and 41.1 percent for Japanese companies.

