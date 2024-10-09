China studying measures to raise tariffs on imported large-engine fuel vehicles: ministry

Xinhua) 09:07, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is studying measures on increasing tariffs for imported fuel-powered cars with large-displacement engines, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Tuesday.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries and enterprises, according to a spokesperson from the MOC.

The MOC announced on Tuesday that it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating from the European Union (EU) in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, while adhering to World Trade Organization rules.

China is also conducting the anti-dumping investigation into certain pork and pig by-products imported from the EU, as well as the anti-subsidy probe into certain imported EU dairy products, which will fully protect the rights of all stakeholders and make an objective and fair ruling based on the results of the investigations, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)