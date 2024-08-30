Brandy imported from EU involves dumping: Chinese commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:48, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Thursday that while brandy imported from the European Union (EU) involves dumping, no temporary anti-dumping measures will be imposed in this case for the time being.

In January, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The investigation probed into whether the product caused damage to the domestic industry and the extent of that damage, as well as the causal link between the dumping and the damage, the MOC said in a statement.

A preliminary assessment showed that the imported brandy from the EU involves dumping, and the domestic brandy industry is under substantial threat of damage, the MOC said, adding that there is a causal relationship between the dumping and the substantial threat of damage.

The ministry however noted that no temporary anti-dumping measures will be implemented at this time.

According to the MOC statement, interested parties may submit written comments within 10 days from the date of publication of the relevant announcement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)