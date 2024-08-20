China to impose anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber from U.S., EU, UK, Singapore
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will impose anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber originating from the United States, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore from Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced Monday.
Duties ranging from 23.1 to 75.5 percent will be levied toward the related companies for a five-year period, according to the ministry.
In August 2018, five-year anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber from the United States, the EU and Singapore were imposed.
If anti-dumping measures are terminated, the dumping of halogenated butyl rubber into China may continue or reoccur, and may continue to cause damage to China's related industry, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation launched in August 2023.
Halogenated butyl rubber is mainly used in products including airtight layers of tubeless tires, heat-resistant inner tubes, as well as medicinal bottle stoppers, shockproof pads, adhesives and sealing materials.
