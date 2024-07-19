Home>>
China to impose anti-dumping duties on U.S. propionic acid products
(Xinhua) 11:13, July 19, 2024
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China will impose anti-dumping duties on propionic acid products originating from the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
Starting Sunday, duties will be levied at 43.5 percent for all the related U.S. companies for a five-year period, according to the ministry.
China's domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation launched in July 2023.
Propionic acid is mainly used in the production of preservatives and herbicides and widely used in food, feed and pesticides, among other fields.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China continues to impose anti-dumping duties on fiber preforms from Japan, U.S.
- China to hold anti-dumping hearing on brandy imported from EU on July 18
- China to review anti-dumping measures on toluidine imports from EU: commerce ministry
- China launches anti-dumping probe into chemicals from EU, U.S., Taiwan region, Japan
- China denounces EU's pretext for anti-dumping practices
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.