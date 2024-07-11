China continues to impose anti-dumping duties on fiber preforms from Japan, U.S.

Xinhua) 10:18, July 11, 2024

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on optical fiber preforms imported from Japan and the United States, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

Effective from Thursday, the duties will be imposed for five years, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation report released recently. An anti-dumping investigation into this matter was launched in 2023.

Imports from Japan will be subject to rates ranging from 14.4 percent to 31.2 percent, while those from the United States will be subject to rates between 17.4 percent and 41.7 percent.

In August 2015, China started to impose anti-dumping duties on fiber preforms imported from Japan and the United States for a period of two years, and later decided to continue with such measures in 2018 for five more years.

"If the anti-dumping measures are terminated, the possibility of dumping optical fiber preforms originating from Japan and the United States may continue or recur, causing potential harm to China's optical fiber preform industry," the ministry said.

Optical fiber preforms are primarily used in the manufacturing of optical fibers, which are utilized for the transmission of signals in various types of optical cables.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)