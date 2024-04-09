China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy not target any EU member state: minister

April 9

PARIS, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, said here on Monday that China's anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union (EU), prompted by a complaint submitted by the domestic brandy industry, does not target any specific EU member state nor carry predefined findings.

China will conduct the investigation openly and transparently in accordance with Chinese law and WTO rules, while fully safeguarding the rights of all stakeholder, added the Chinese minister.

