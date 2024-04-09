Home>>
China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy not target any EU member state: minister
(Xinhua) 08:50, April 09, 2024
PARIS, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, said here on Monday that China's anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union (EU), prompted by a complaint submitted by the domestic brandy industry, does not target any specific EU member state nor carry predefined findings.
China will conduct the investigation openly and transparently in accordance with Chinese law and WTO rules, while fully safeguarding the rights of all stakeholder, added the Chinese minister.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches anti-dumping probe into EU brandy
- Mainland urges Taiwan firms to cooperate with anti-dumping measure on polycarbonate imports
- Chinese mainland announces anti-dumping measure on PC imports from Taiwan
- China lifts anti-dumping, countervailing duties on Australian barley
- China extends anti-dumping duties on chloroprene rubber from Japan, U.S., EU
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.