China lifts anti-dumping, countervailing duties on Australian barley

Xinhua) 16:57, August 04, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will lift anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imported Australian barley, effective Aug. 5, 2023, the Ministry of Commerce announced Friday.

The ministry in a statement said that the decision has come after a ruling by the ministry that "it is no longer necessary to continue to impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on imported barley originating in Australia, in view of the changes in the Chinese barley market."

The ruling was based on the ministry's review of the necessity to carry on with the imposed duties, the statement said, adding that the review process had started in April this year.

The decision to lift the duties is open to administrative review and those who disagree with the decision may also take legal actions through court, the statement noted.

China began to levy anti-dumping and countervailing duties against Australian barley on May 19, 2020, with an implementation period of five years.

