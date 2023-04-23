China extends anti-dumping duties on optical fibers from U.S., EU

Xinhua) 11:32, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on imports of dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fibers from the European Union (EU) and the United States for another five years, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday.

The extension will take effect from April 22, the MOC said in an online statement, adding that the decision was made following an expiry review launched at the request of the domestic industry in April last year.

The MOC ruled that should the anti-dumping measures be scrapped, dumping would continue or reoccur in the Chinese market and have harmful effects on the domestic industry, according to the statement.

China started to impose anti-dumping duties on imported dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fibers from the EU and the United States from April 2011.

Dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fibers are used for high-speed and long-distance data transmission, such as in the long-distance communication and cable TV networks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)