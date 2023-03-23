China to review anti-dumping measures on imported photographic paper, paper board from EU, U.S., Japan

Xinhua) 10:59, March 23, 2023

File photo shows the entrance to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it would launch an anti-dumping expiry review on the imports of photographic paper and paper board originating from the European Union (EU), the United States and Japan.

The review will start on Thursday and end within a year, the ministry said in a statement.

During the review period, China will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on the photographic paper and paper board from the EU, the United States and Japan. The anti-dumping duties on imports of photographic paper and paper board from Britain will be ended on Thursday, according to the statement.

It added that the review aims to examine if the harmful effects on the local industry and dumping in the local market would continue or reoccur should the anti-dumping measures be scrapped.

China imposed anti-dumping duties on imported photographic paper and paper board from the EU, the United States and Japan in 2012.

