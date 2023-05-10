China extends anti-dumping duties on chloroprene rubber from Japan, U.S., EU

Xinhua) 08:09, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to levy anti-dumping duties on imports of chloroprene rubber from Japan, the United States and the European Union for another five years, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Tuesday.

The extension will take effect on May 10, the MOC said in an online statement, adding that the decision was made following an expiry review launched at the request of the domestic industry in May last year.

The MOC ruled that, should the anti-dumping measures be scrapped, dumping would continue or reoccur in the Chinese market, and would have harmful effects on the domestic industry, according to the statement.

Chloroprene rubber is used for wire and cable sheathing, rubber hoses and oil-resistant rubber products, and in fields such as waterproof building materials, sealing materials, adhesives, marine development, medical health and energy development.

