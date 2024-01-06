China launches anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

Xinhua) 10:51, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday started an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The anti-dumping probe will look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It added that it would also investigate any damage done to the Chinese brandy industry from Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2023.

The probe is expected to end before Jan. 5, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)