Home>>
EU defense spending hits historic high in 2022
(Xinhua) 10:29, December 01, 2023
BRUSSELS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- European Union (EU) member states have collectively allocated a record-breaking 240 billion euros (262.4 billion U.S. dollars) for defense expenditure in 2022, as disclosed in the latest European Defense Agency (EDA) report released on Thursday.
The figure was up by 6 percent from a year ago, marking a remarkable eight-year consecutive growth trend, according to the EDA Defense Data 2022 report.
Among the 27 EU member states, 20 increased their defense spending. Six countries witnessed growth rates exceeding 10 percent.
Established in 2004, the EDA serves as the central hub for European defense cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- EU independent force in multi-polarization: Chinese FM
- China calls on EU to observe China's development comprehensively, objectively: FM spokesperson
- China rejects EU's allegations of EV overcapacity export: ambassador
- China urges EU to correct wrong practice in anti-subsidy probe on Chinese electric vehicles
- Chinese vice premier meets with EU commissioner
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.