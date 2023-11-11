Chinese vice premier meets with EU commissioner
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with European Union Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing met with European Union Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton on Friday in Beijing.
Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the EU on promoting industrial transformation and upgrading, as well as the development of the digital economy.
Zhang also called for joint efforts from both sides to safeguard the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains, cope with global challenges such as digital governance, and better help each other to achieve their respective development goals.
Breton said the EU and China share common interests in many fields, and the EU is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China.
