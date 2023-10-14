Chinese VP meets EU foreign policy chief in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:38, October 14, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China and the EU have no fundamental conflicts of interests or geopolitical contradiction, Han said the two sides have far more consensus than differences, and far more cooperation than competition.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two sides have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation on economics, trade, science and technology, culture as well as on coping with climate change, Han said, adding that there is huge potential for development.

"China is ready to strengthen high-level dialogue and exchanges at all levels with the EU, carry out sincere and in-depth communication on issues of common concern, further enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-EU relations," he said.

Noting that China is a great country and will play an important role, Borrell said the achievements of China's modernization drive not only benefit the Chinese people, but also benefit the whole world.

Borrell expressed hopes that the visit will further strengthen EU-China relations and ensure the success of the EU-China leaders' meeting at the end of this year.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)