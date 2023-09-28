China, EU are partners, not rivals: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:56, September 28, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) are partners, not rivals, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

The development of manufacturing industry depends on fair competition, not protectionism, he said while speaking by phone with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he hopes that the Hungarian side will continue to push the EU to adopt a more positive and open cooperation policy towards China, work with China to practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard the UN-centered international system, and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.

For his part, Szijjarto said the Hungarian side strongly opposes decoupling from China.

Hungary hopes that the EU and China could cooperate closely, and does not support the EU taking any measures that are not conducive to fair competition and cooperation, Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian side appreciates China's efforts in promoting peace in Europe and wishes that the Chinese side could continue to play an active role in this regard, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)