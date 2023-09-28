China, EU are partners, not rivals: Chinese FM
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) are partners, not rivals, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.
The development of manufacturing industry depends on fair competition, not protectionism, he said while speaking by phone with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he hopes that the Hungarian side will continue to push the EU to adopt a more positive and open cooperation policy towards China, work with China to practice genuine multilateralism, safeguard the UN-centered international system, and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.
For his part, Szijjarto said the Hungarian side strongly opposes decoupling from China.
Hungary hopes that the EU and China could cooperate closely, and does not support the EU taking any measures that are not conducive to fair competition and cooperation, Szijjarto said.
The Hungarian side appreciates China's efforts in promoting peace in Europe and wishes that the Chinese side could continue to play an active role in this regard, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's auto association cautions against EU probe into China's EVs
- China, EU push forward relations; talks enhance communication
- Commentary: Cooperation remains mainstream of China-EU ties
- China, EU economic and trade dialogue productive: commerce ministry
- China ready to advance comprehensive strategic partnership with EU: vice premier
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.