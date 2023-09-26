China ready to advance comprehensive strategic partnership with EU: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:15, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday that China stands ready to work with the European Union (EU) to fully implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two sides, and take the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

He made the remarks during the 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue, co-chaired in Beijing with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. China stands ready to work with the EU to fully implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two sides, consolidate cooperation in traditional areas, actively explore new areas of cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and take the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, said He.

Dombrovskis said the EU is willing to work with China to strengthen the pragmatic cooperation on economics and trade, and push forward the sustained development of EU-China relations.

The two sides have conducted candid and pragmatic communication on issues such as macroeconomics, trade and investment, industrial and supply chains, and financial cooperation, and have reached a series of mutually beneficial outcomes and consensuses.

