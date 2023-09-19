Chinese vice premier stresses high-level opening up in digital area

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote high-level opening up in the digital area, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Monday.

Zhang made the remarks during the second China-EU high-level dialogue in the digital area, co-chaired by Zhang and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova.

The two sides had in-depth discussions on issues including development and policy in the digital area, artificial intelligence, standards of communications technology, cross-border data flows, and the safety of non-food products, with a series of results achieved in the process.

The two sides stated that China and the EU share broad common interests and strong complementarity in the digital field.

China and the EU are ready to work together and strengthen exchanges to push for new results in practical cooperation in the digital area, foster an open, inclusive, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, and contribute to global digital transformation and economic recovery, they agreed.

Companies from all over the world, including Europe, are welcome to share the development opportunities of China's digital economy and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Zhang said.

Jourova said that the EU and China have a good foundation and prospects for cooperation in the digital area, and the EU is willing to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with China in relevant fields, as well as deepening practical cooperation.

