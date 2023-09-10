Chinese premier urges EU to provide non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 10:23, September 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday expressed the hope that the European Union (EU) will uphold the principles of market economy and fair competition, keep its trade and investment markets open, and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in Europe.

Li made the remarks in his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)