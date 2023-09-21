Home>>
China to host 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:50, September 21, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25 as agreed by the two sides, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, said the statement.
