Chinese VP meets board chair of Investor AB

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Sweden-based Investor AB, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Sweden-based Investor AB, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that China's economy has generally picked up and improved since the beginning of this year, and the annual growth target is expected to be achieved, Han said that China's policy of reform and opening up will remain unchanged in the course of advancing Chinese modernization, which will bring more space for the development of China-EU and China-Sweden economic and trade cooperation.

China is willing to strengthen communication with Sweden on the basis of mutual respect, trust, equality and mutual benefit, properly handle differences and push bilateral relations steadily in the right direction, Han said.

He expressed the hope that the Swedish business community will continue to play a positive role and make due contributions to strengthening China-EU cooperation and maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains.

Wallenberg expressed his support for good and stable relations between Sweden and China, as well as between the EU and China, saying that he hoped to find more ways to promote dialogue among the EU, the United States and China, and to assist the sustainable development of the global economy.

