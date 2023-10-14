Chinese FM, EU foreign policy chief hold 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue

Xinhua) 10:40, October 14, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, hold the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, held the 12th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China attaches great importance to its relations with the EU and regards the EU as an important and independent pole in a multipolar world.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said the two sides have resumed exchanges at all levels, and high-level meetings in green, digital, and economic and trade fields have been successfully held, resulting in new consensus and outcomes, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of China-EU relations.

He stressed that through strategic dialogue, the two sides need to have a correct understanding of each other, stay committed to partnership, consolidate political mutual trust and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.

"We need to make full preparations for the leaders' meeting by the end of this year, advance dialogue and cooperation, adhere to mutual openness, expand trade and investment, oppose decoupling and promote people-to-people exchanges," Wang said, adding that the two sides should properly handle differences and remove obstacles to cooperation to ensure the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

"We should hold high the banner of multilateralism and jointly address international and regional hotspots to provide more stability and certainty to the world," he added.

Borrell said the EU attaches great importance to its relations with China and is committed to developing constructive and stable EU-China relations.

The economic and trade cooperation between the EU and China serves the interests of both sides, and the EU will not close its door to China, said Borrell, adding that the EU will not fight a trade war and has no intention to contain China's development.

The EU is happy to see China's prosperity and stability, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China on climate change, Borrell added.

