EU independent force in multi-polarization: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:30, December 01, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon at the UN headquarters in New York, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China regards the European Union (EU) as an independent force in multi-polarization and supports the development and growth of Europe and the strategic independence of the EU, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

China has always believed that China and the EU are partners, not rivals, and should respect, learn from and appreciate each other to jointly advance the progress of human civilization, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when meeting with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

Wang said China hopes that Slovenia will play a constructive role within the EU, help the EU form a more independent, objective and friendly opinion of China, and actively support and participate in the open cooperation between China and the EU.

