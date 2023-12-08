Chinese premier co-chairs 24th China-EU Summit with EU leaders

December 08, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen jointly chair the 24th China-EU Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Thursday jointly chaired the 24th China-EU Summit in Beijing.

Li said both sides should stay committed to dialogue rather than confrontation, cooperation rather than decoupling, and peace rather than conflict, to navigate the direction of China-EU relations.

He said China stands ready to work with the EU to uphold the correct positioning of the comprehensive strategic partnership, seek common ground while shelving differences, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and multilateral coordination, make China-EU relations more stable, constructive, and mutually beneficial, and make more contributions to the prosperity, stability, and development of the Eurasian continent and the world at large.

Li pointed out that China is willing to actively explore more mutually beneficial cooperation models with the EU and strive to continuously inject new momentum and vitality into bilateral relations.

"We will further expand two-way trade and investment, continue to upgrade trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen green partnership, actively establish digital partnership, and enhance people-to-people exchanges," Li said.

China opposes the violation of the basic norms of the market economy and opposes politicizing economic and trade issues or overstretching the concept of security, Li said, adding that it is hoped that the EU will keep its trade and investment markets open.

Noting that the EU is willing to be a credible and reliable partner of China, Michel and von der Leyen said the EU adheres to its strategic independence, stands ready to advance high-level dialogue with China to enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding, deepen cooperation on the economy and trade, agriculture and food, climate change and artificial intelligence, and jointly address global challenges and promote world peace, stability, and prosperity.

The two sides agreed to continue to ensure the success of the institutional dialogues in all fields and levels, stay committed to openness and mutual benefits, oppose decoupling, provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for each other's companies, and appropriately resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

The two sides will deepen cooperation on the economy and trade, green development, geographical indications, and intellectual property rights, use the dialogue mechanisms on export control well, explore establishing an early warning mechanism for key raw materials, and build a stable supply chain partnership.

The two sides will strengthen cooperation on carbon emissions trading, adhere to and practice multilateralism, strengthen coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, push for necessary reform of the World Trade Organization, and work together to address global challenges such as food security, climate change, and public health. They also agreed to strengthen communication on major international and regional issues and promote political settlement of hotspot issues.

