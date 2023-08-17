Mainland urges Taiwan firms to cooperate with anti-dumping measure on polycarbonate imports

Xinhua) 08:51, August 17, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan enterprises involved in the mainland's anti-dumping measure on polycarbonate imports from the island to actively cooperate with the measure.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query on the topic.

Zhu urged Taiwan enterprises involved to tap into the mainland market in accordance with laws and regulations.

Last year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) launched an anti-dumping investigation into polycarbonate imports from the Taiwan region.

The MOC on Monday announced that polycarbonate imports from Taiwan have been tied to dumping activities, and that it would collect security deposits for relevant imports from Taiwan starting Tuesday as an anti-dumping measure.

Zhu said the anti-dumping investigation was a normal investigation. She noted that relevant government departments will carry out further investigations and make a final determination in a fair and just manner and in accordance with laws and regulations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)