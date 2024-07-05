China to hold anti-dumping hearing on brandy imported from EU on July 18

Xinhua) 13:41, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Friday that it will hold an anti-dumping hearing on brandy imported from the EU on July 18, 2024.

The hearing will be about industrial damage, cause and effect, and public interest in the anti-dumping probe of related brandy products, the ministry said in an online statement.

China started an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU on Jan. 5, 2024.

The hearing aims to ensure that the investigation procedure is fair, just and transparent, said the statement.

China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy products would look at EU-produced brandy in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, the ministry has said. It would also investigate any damage done to the Chinese brandy industry from Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2023.

The probe is expected to end before Jan. 5, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances, according to the ministry.

China's investigation has complied with the rules of the World Trade Organization and domestic laws, fully safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all stakeholders, a spokesperson for the ministry said in June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)