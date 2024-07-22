China to review anti-dumping measures on stainless steel imports from EU, UK, ROK and Indonesia: commerce ministry
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Monday that it will launch an expiry review of anti-dumping measures aimed at stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils imported from the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Indonesia starting from July 23, 2024.
China imposed anti-dumping duties on stainless steel products imported from the EU, Japan, the ROK, and Indonesia starting from July 23, 2019, with rates ranging from 18.1 to 103.1 percent for five years, according to a statement from the ministry.
Starting from July 23, 2024, the anti-dumping measures aimed at imports of stainless steel billets as well as hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils originating from Japan will be terminated upon expiration, the statement said.
Stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils are widely used in industries such as ships, containers, railways, electric power, petroleum and petrochemicals.
