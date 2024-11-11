China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on EU brandy imports

Xinhua) 15:57, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday it will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on certain brandy imports originating from the European Union (EU), effective Nov. 15.

The decision follows a preliminary investigation that found EU brandy producers were dumping certain products in China, threatening to cause substantial damage to the domestic industry, the ministry said in a statement.

Importers of brandy originating in the EU must place deposits with Chinese customs based on dumping margins of between 30.6 percent and 39 percent, according to the ministry. The measures apply to grape-based spirits in containers less than 200 liters.

China, a major market for European spirits, started an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the EU on Jan. 5, 2024.

