China's anti-dumping measures on EU brandy products in line with WTO rules: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:06, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that its temporary anti-dumping measures on certain brandy imports originating from the EU are legitimate trade remedies fully in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

In response to a media query on the consultation request filed by the EU over these measures through the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, an official with the ministry said the Chinese side will handle it in accordance with the WTO rules.

The official reiterated that China, as a WTO member, has always used trade remedy measures with caution and restraint to safeguard fair and free trade.

The official noted that the temporary anti-dumping measures were adopted in accordance with Chinese laws in response to an application from the domestic industry and following fair, impartial investigations.

The Chinese government has the responsibility to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic industries, the official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)