China extends anti-dumping duties on n-butanol imports from Taiwan region, Malaysia, U.S.

Xinhua) 13:03, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on n-butanol imports from China's Taiwan region, Malaysia and the United States for another five years, effective from Dec. 29, 2024.

The decision follows a sunset review initiated in December 2023 at the request of China's domestic n-butanol industry. The review investigated the likelihood of dumping and injury recurring if the existing measures were terminated.

According to the ministry's findings, removing the anti-dumping duties would likely lead to a resumption or continuation of dumping practices and subsequent harm to China's domestic n-butanol industry.

