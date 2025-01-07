Feature: China-built road brings prosperity to Afghan people

Xinhua) January 07, 2025

KABUL, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A China-built road, which crosses through Surkh Rod district in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, has significantly improved local residents' ability to transport their products to markets on time, enabling them to earn better incomes and enhance their living conditions.

Rohudin, a local farmer, told Xinhua that the road has made it easier for residents to market their agricultural products.

"The construction and asphalting of this road has largely benefited us. This road has enabled us to transport our products to Kabul and Jalalabad," Rohudin said at his farm recently.

Over the past two decades, China has played a vital role in Afghanistan's reconstruction efforts. In addition to providing humanitarian assistance, China has built critical infrastructure, including roads and the Jamhoriat Hospital in Kabul, and has invested in economic and mining projects.

The road in Nangarhar, built with Chinese assistance, has not only boosted agricultural yields but also increased farmers' incomes in the Surkh Rod district and surrounding areas, helping improve the quality of life for residents, said Rohudin.

The farmer also said he can earn 200,000 afghani (2,824 U.S. dollars) to 300,000 afghani (4,236 U.S. dollars) annually after the inauguration of the China-built road.

Reflecting on past challenges, Rohudin recounted how, before the road was built, farmers struggled to bring their produce to market, often resulting in spoiled vegetables and fruits.

Another farmer, Hamayon, echoed that the road has transformed the lives of the residents of Surkh Rod and adjoining areas.

"With this asphalted road, it's now much easier to take patients to the hospital and transport our vegetables and other produce to markets," the 33-year-old farmer said.

With the improved road access, Hamayon's income has also grown substantially. "Our income has increased. In the past, we could hardly earn 100,000 afghani (1,412 U.S. dollars) to 200,000 afghani (2,824 U.S. dollars) annually. Now we can earn 200,000 afghani to 300,000 afghani (4,285 U.S. dollars) in each harvest season," he noted.

Acknowledging the importance of the China-built road linking eastern Nangarhar's provincial capital Jalalabad city to Kabul, the public relations officer of the provincial government, Qurishi Badlon, termed the road as a "significant transit highway," saying the road, besides providing job opportunities, has led to improvement of the living condition of the people.

