China-donated aid distributed to needy families in W. Afghanistan
ZARANJ, Afghanistan, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities distributed China-donated aid, including blankets and rice, to needy families in Zaranj city, the provincial capital of western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, an official said on Tuesday.
The distribution of the assistance to the 350 needy families in Zaranj city started on Monday, said provincial director of the Natural Disaster Management Authority Mohammad Qasim Mohammad, adding that the process of distribution would last two or three days.
Mohammad also thanked China for sending assistance in the hours of need.
"I have received 6 liters of cooking oil, two blankets, and a bag of rice. I am thankful to China for its good neighborhood and for helping us," Ismael Noorudin, an aid recipient, told Xinhua.
China has provided humanitarian aid, including winter clothes, tents, and foodstuff, to needy Afghans over the past years.
Photos
