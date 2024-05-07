Feature: China-donated tents offer swift shelter for flood-hit Afghans

09:51, May 07, 2024 By Abdul Haleem ( Xinhua

HERAT, Afghanistan, May 7 (Xinhua) -- In a continuation of humanitarian support reminiscent of last year's earthquake response, China-donated tents were distributed to families affected by flooding in west Afghanistan's Herat Province a couple of days ago, to offer a temporary refuge to those grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters.

"Heavy rains and flash floods have destroyed our homes and rendered us homeless. Luckily the timely distribution of China-donated tents as shelter has been very helpful for us," a tent recipient Sayed Ahmad told Xinhua.

Mawlawi Enayatullah Sabir, deputy director for Herat's disaster management authority, underscored the significance of international aid during times of crisis.

"The recent rains and flooding have caused huge property damages to families in Herat. The disaster management authority of the province has distributed 150 tents donated by China to the flood-affected families," Sabir said, acknowledging China's pivotal role in alleviating the sufferings of the Afghan people.

The official also thanked China for its consistent assistance, saying the Chinese donation has been proved vital to the quake-affected families in Herat last October.

Following the catastrophic earthquakes in Herat, which led to over 2,000 deaths, the first batch of earthquake relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at the Herat International Airport on Oct. 15, 2023, and the second batch arrived one month later.

The impact of the recent natural disasters in Afghanistan has been devastating, with heavy rains and flash floods claiming over 80 lives and leaving several hundreds homeless over the past month. In Herat province, the situation remains dire, with seven deaths and 150 houses destroyed in the latest onslaught of rainstorms and flooding.

"There are six people in the family and they have been living in dilemma. However, I am very happy to receive a China-donated tent that has resolved our problems to some extent. I am thankful to China," another beneficiary of the aid, Imamudin Ahmadi, said.

China has supported Afghanistan by building infrastructure and offering disaster-relief materials over the past years, in addition to providing COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents, and food, among others, which have been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the war-torn country.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)