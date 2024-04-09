Feature: Chinese-aided housing project provides multiple benefits for Afghans

Xinhua) 16:19, April 09, 2024

KABUL, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Receiving the food package for Eid al-Fitr, a group of Afghans expressed their gratitude to their Chinese colleagues for the great celebration and, most importantly, for bringing them work opportunities via a major project.

The China-aided Neela Bagh Housing Project officially started Sunday in Afghansitan's capital of Kabul, three days before the Eid that is set to fall on Wednesday this year in the country. Under the project, China 19th Metallurgical Group Corporation Limited (MCC 19) is scheduled to construct 1,400 apartments in 56 blocks in three years.

The commencement ceremony of the project worth 71 million U.S. dollars caused a stir among locals, as China continues to support its war-ridden neighbor with projects that help practically.

Afghanistan thanks China for the start of practical work on the Neela Bagh Housing Project and hopes the cooperation continues between the two neighboring countries in areas of regional connectivity, Afghan interim government's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund told the ceremony in a speech.

According to Cao Binsen, a procurement manager of the project with the MCC 19, the apartments can host at least 5,000 residents.

"During the period (of construction), we will recruit a large number of local workers in Afghanistan and be able to provide nearly 700 jobs," said Cao.

"It will provide direct and indirect employment for almost 5,000 people. It is provided here, and 71 million U.S. dollars are invested here by our neighboring country and it is a place to be happy," Acting Deputy Prime Minister on Administrative Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told the commencing ceremony.

As one of the Chinese companies fully experienced in constructing buildings and other infrastructure, the MCC 19 has invited Chinese experts to Afghanistan for consultation on quality control and construction techniques.

According to Cao, a Chinese specialist is on the way to Kabul to erect one of the two tower cranes, the other currently being operational.

Li Peilong, general manager of MCC 19's Afghanistan branch said that the MCC 19 entered Afghanistan in 2009, as one of the pioneers of contracting China-aided projects. So far, the state-owned company has built several buildings in Kabul University, including an auditorium and a school guesthouse.

"When these projects were completed, I felt a great sense of accomplishment, especially when the buildings of these projects were handed over to local people and I saw them studying and living in them. This kind of project is for the friendship between the two countries and benefits the people of both countries," said Li.

Besides major aiding projects, China has supported Afghanistan over the past years with COVID-19 vaccines, winter clothes, tents and foodstuff, which had been distributed among poor and flood-affected families in the country.

Such support is continuous and Chinese companies will sustain their commitments to helping Afghanistan in nation-rebuilding, Li said.

