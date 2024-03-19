60 Afghan students awarded "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship"

Xinhua) 10:43, March 19, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing (L) presents a certificate of the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" to an Afghan student at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 18, 2024. A total of 60 students from Kabul University were awarded the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship," as an awarding ceremony kicked off Monday at Kabul University in Kabul. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

KABUL, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 60 students from Kabul University were awarded the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship," as an awarding ceremony kicked off Monday at Kabul University in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing said in a speech that China attaches great importance to China-Afghanistan cooperation in education and is committed to promoting the continuous development of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Chancellor of Kabul University Usama Aziz expressed his gratitude to China for providing scholarships to outstanding students of Kabul University, which will encourage Afghan students to grow better and become talents, and is also of great significance to promoting China-Afghanistan educational cooperation.

Currently more than 1,000 Afghan students are studying in China, and nearly 200 Afghan students are studying at the Confucius Institute at Kabul University, Zhao noted.

