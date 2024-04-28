Hanjiang River in south China sees 3rd flood of 2024

Xinhua) 16:34, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the third time this year on Sunday noon, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Due to heavy rainfall in recent days, water levels of Hanjiang River, Dongjiang River and Beijiang River in the Pearl River basin are expected to rise, the ministry said.

The ministry has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong Province, the lowest level in China's four-tier flood-control emergency response system.

It has urged local authorities to strengthen rain and water situation monitoring and forecasting, as well as work hard to prevent flash floods along small and medium-sized rivers that can be triggered by heavy rainfall.

