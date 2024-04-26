Hanjiang River in south China sees second flood of 2024

Xinhua) 11:06, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the second time this year on Thursday evening, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Due to heavy rainfall, Hanjiang River's water level is forecast to peak at around 5 a.m. on Friday, rising above its warning mark by approximately 2 meters, the ministry said.

Relevant authorities are leveraging water conservancy projects to mitigate flooding.

The ministry has maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong Province, the lowest level in China's four-tier flood-control emergency response system.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)