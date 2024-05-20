Chinese community in Afghanistan donates to flood-hit province

KABUL, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Overseas Chinese Association Afghanistan (OCAA) said Sunday that it has donated 35,900 yuan (about 5,000 U.S. dollars) to the flood-hit areas in north Afghanistan's Baghlan Province.

The association on Thursday provided mutton, noodles and candies to children in Baghlan, where flash floods had recently caused significant damage. It also handed over 26,000 yuan (about 3,600 dollars) in cash on Saturday to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to aid in disaster relief efforts.

"China and Afghanistan are friends for generations and are good neighbors and good partners. The people of the two countries are even more connected. In the face of difficulties, the Chinese people always stand with the Afghan people to create a better future together," said Meng Xiaoli, head of the OCAA.

The Afghanistan office of the World Food Programme said on May 11 that torrential rains and floods had killed more than 300 on May 10 in Baghlan province alone, with more than 1,000 houses destroyed.

