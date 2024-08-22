China helps empower Afghan scholars in cultural heritage preservation

Participants of a training program for Afghan professionals in archaeology and cultural preservation visit the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

LANZHOU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Sitting at a cave temple conservation forum in northwest China's Gansu Province, Afghan archaeologist Azizuddin Wafa was intensely focused, taking swift notes with one hand and capturing photos of each slide with the other, as a Chinese scholar delivered a presentation on desalination techniques.

The ongoing forum, taking place from Aug. 18 to 22 in Dunhuang -- home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Mogao Grottoes -- has brought together hundreds of experts and scholars from 16 countries to exchange knowledge on cave temple conservation.

Wafa's participation is part of a broader training program in China for Afghan professionals in archaeology and cultural preservation.

"We've gained a lot of experience, and China's use of science and technology to preserve cultural relics has been especially helpful," he said, adding that over the years, China has been making continuous efforts to support Afghan talent development.

Since 2022, around 70 Afghan government officials and scholars have attended three training sessions organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and hosted by the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration.

The current training session Wafa is attending began in Beijing on Aug. 14 and includes 23 participants. Over 16 days, they will study Chinese laws and regulations on cultural preservation, archaeological science and digital techniques. The program also includes visits to cultural landmarks such as the Temple of Heaven, the Great Wall and the Mogao Grottoes, as well as institutions like the National Museum of China.

"China and Afghanistan both lie along the ancient Silk Road, and share deep historical ties and a long tradition of cultural exchanges," said Miao Bin, deputy director of the international exchange department at the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration.

In 2018, a team from the Dunhuang Academy became one of the first Chinese academic groups to conduct research in Afghanistan. An exhibition featuring treasures from the National Museum of Afghanistan has also toured Chinese cities, including Dunhuang and Beijing, garnering widespread acclaim.

Mayel Aqa Karimy, director of the ancient coin gallery at the National Museum of Afghanistan, has been involved in cultural relic preservation for nearly two decades. This is his second time attending a training program in China.

"Afghanistan and China share many similarities in culture and art. The conservation techniques I've learned here can be applied at sites in Afghanistan," Karimy said.

During his previous training, Karimy visited Beijing, Xi'an and Dunhuang, and was impressed by the sustainable preservation efforts in Chinese cities. This time, he is focusing on China's digital technology and hopes to make use of these advanced techniques in his country to better protect their cultural heritage.

Karimy also highlighted China's ongoing assistance in preserving Afghanistan's historical sites and its commitment to training Afghan professionals.

Su Bomin, dean of Dunhuang Academy and a keynote speaker at the forum, also participated in last year's training program. Su emphasized that China is willing to share its experience in cave temple preservation with the world.

According to Miao, China's overseas training programs are fostering deeper cooperation with Afghanistan in cultural preservation.

After the Dunhuang forum, the Afghan participants will return to Beijing for further academic discussions, and Chinese archaeologists are also scheduled to travel to Afghanistan to conduct joint research at the ancient Buddhist heritage site Mes Aynak.

This year, China has expanded similar training programs to other countries, including Cambodia and Iran, to enhance professional resource exchanges.

Afghan professionals in archaeology and cultural preservation attend lectures during a cave temple conservation forum in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

