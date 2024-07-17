Forum on digitized conservation of cultural heritage opens in Beijing

July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The seventh International Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation by Digitization (CHCD) kicked off Tuesday in Beijing.

Under the theme "RE-shape: Digital Heritage Driven by Technological Innovation," and featuring two parallel sessions, the four-day symposium will focus on the new technologies and models of digital heritage, with multiple panels and events scheduled.

Over 300 representatives from 20 countries and regions are attending the symposium, where more than 100 professional reports and cases covering various fields will be presented and discussed.

Addressing the opening session, Yang Bin, vice president of Tsinghua University, said that he believes the pioneering discussions held at the symposium will have a positive impact on the development of cultural heritage, science and technology, education and other areas, and bring significant value to society.

Xie Bing, deputy head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration, said the rapid development of digital technology is creating unprecedented opportunities for the conservation of cultural heritage. He extended his welcome for more countries to join the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia for further exchanges and cooperation in that regard.

A signing ceremony was also held during the opening event for the China-Greek Joint Laboratory on Digital Heritage, involving a number of entities from both China and Greece.

The first CHCD was held in 2010.

